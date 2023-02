CHICAGO — Two women were punched by a man Wednesday night on the Near North Side.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of North Clark Street on the report of a battery.

Police said a man grabbed a 29-year-old woman and punched her in the face. He also punched a 32-year-old woman, causing her to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, CPD said the male kicked her.

A 32-year-old man was pushed and evaded a punch.

The man was placed into custody and charges are pending.