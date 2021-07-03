Man in critical condition following Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A man in his 20s is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a concerned citizen alerted officers that a vehicle seen traveling northbound in the 4200 block of South Cicero Avenue slowed down and bumped a curb just after 6:55 p.m.

Officers arrived and discovered a man with three gunshot wounds to the torso inside the vehicle. The man was unable to communicate due to his injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.