CHICAGO – A man is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was walking in the 3300 block of W. 25th St. just before 1:10 p.m. when a silver vehicle approached. Police said an occupant from within the vehicle fired shots.

The victim, 41, was struck to the back, chest, and arm. First responders transported the victim to Mt Sinai in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.