CHICAGO — A man wearing a neon construction vest conducted an armed robbery at a South Side bank on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:35 p.m., authorities responded to a CitiBank branch, located in the 1300 block of 47th Street, on the report of a bank robbery.

The FBI said an African American man wearing a highly-visible construction vest, with a mask and dark hoodie on, displayed a handgun and made off with an undetermined amount of currency.

The man is not in custody. Anyone with information can leave a tip at tips.fbi.gov.