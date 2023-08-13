CHICAGO — An attempted carjacking and shooting in the Loop left a man hospitalized early Sunday morning, according to Chicago Police.

Officers say a 44-year-old man was held at gunpoint by a group of men who attempted to steal his car in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street at around 4 a.m.

Police say the man exchanged gunfire with the group and sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. The group then fled the scene in a black Dodge SUV following the shooting.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, police say.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and authorities have not offered a description of the individuals involved.