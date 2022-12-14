CHICAGO – A 40-year-old man is hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot twice aboard a CTA bus on the city’s South Side, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 7900 block of S. Woodlawn Avenue. Police said two men boarded the CTA bus, which was traveling eastbound on 79th Street and got into an argument with the victim.

At some point, one of the male offenders displayed the gun and opened fire.

The 40-year-old man arrived at the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right led and buttocks.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.