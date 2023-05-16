CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Albany Park Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 3500 block of West Leland in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on reports of a person shot just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old and a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The 27-year-old man was struck once on the buttocks and was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

The 15-year-old boy was struck on the torso and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness said that multiple men fled the scene on foot after the shots were fired.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

