CHICAGO — A man was struck by a car and then injured after the vehicle’s occupants robbed him at gunpoint on the city’s West Side.

Police said the incident happened in the 0-100 block of South Kedzie around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The 30-year-old man told police he was crossing the street when a white sedan struck him, and four men exited the vehicle. The men displayed a gun and robbed the man of his personal property.

According to police, one of the men then fired a shot before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The 30-year-old was injured in the thumb and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police originally said he was shot, but later said he wasn’t shot but cut himself with his pocket knife.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.