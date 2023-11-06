CHICAGO — A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he suffered cuts to his arms after being hit with a bottle during an altercation on a CTA train, police say.

According to Chicago police, the 23-year-old man was riding on a train near the 1100 block of South State Street on the Near South Side when the altercation broke out between him and another man just before 3 a.m.

Police say amid the altercation, the victim was hit with a liquor bottle, leaving him with lacerations to his arms.

Officers say Chicago firefighters transported the victim to the hospital in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the altercation, and police say no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not yet identified the man involved and say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.