CHICAGO — A man is in custody Saturday afternoon after Chicago police said he was handling a gun when it discharged, leaving him and another man injured inside a River North hotel room.

The shooting happened at a hotel around 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street.

A 23-year-old man was handling the gun when it was discharged, police said. He was shot in the hand. Another man, 25, who was in the hotel room, was shot in the stomach.

Both of the men were taken to Northwestern Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The 23-year-old man is in custody, according to Chicago police, and charges are pending.

Chicago police said two firearms were recovered.