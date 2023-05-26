Reginald Deberry

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for robbing a downtown bank while out on court-supervised release in 2019.

Reginald Deberry, 60, and Iesha Batchelor, 31, confessed to robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Chicago’s Loop on November 22, 2019.

Prosecutors said Deberry stood watch near the bank’s entrance while Batchelor approached the teller and stated, “I want all the money… no one will get hurt.”

Iesha Batchelor

The clerk complied and Deberry and Batchelor made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deberry was on probation for two prior federal bank robbery convictions at the time of the robbery.

Batchelor also pleaded guilty to a bank robbery charge and was ordered to serve one year in prison.