CHICAGO — A man has died after he was found shot in Roseland on Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Offers say the man, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found at around 11:46 a.m. in the 100 block of West 109th Place.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the shooting, police say.

Officers have not provided details on what led to the shooting and say and say nobody is currently in custody in connection to the homicide.

Chicago police say Area Two detectives are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.