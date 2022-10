CHICGO — A man was found unresponsive at a location in West Englewood Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body at the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m.

He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident is currently under investigation. No other injured were reported.

There is currently no one in custody.