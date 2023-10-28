CHICAGO — Police say a man was found stabbed to death in an alley on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing happened in Austin in the 300 block of North Lorel Avenue, just after 6 a.m.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and died on the scene.

Police say it is unclear what led to the stabbing and no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not identified the victim involved and an investigation by Area Four Detectives is currently underway.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.