CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered the man with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.