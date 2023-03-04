CHICAGO — A man who was found shot unresponsive Friday night inside a home in Rogers Park has died, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers found the 37-year-old man shot in the head just before 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue.

He was taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to police.

A female who was inside the home when the man was shot was taken for questioning by Area Three detectives.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.