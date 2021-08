Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death on the city’s North Side.

Police say the man, who is currently unidentified, was discovered lying in the middle of the street in the 1300 block of West Farwell Avenue in Rogers Park around 9 p.m. Monday.

The man had gunshot wounds to the face, shoulder and torso, according to police. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.