CHICAGO — A man was found dead inside an abandoned business on the city’s South Side.

Police responded to a person shot in the 6100 block of South Western around 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, and found a 57-year-old man shot inside what appeared to be an unoccupied commercial business.

According to police, the man had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner has identified the man as Bartholome Beal.

Witnesses told officers that a man was seen running from the scene of the incident.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.