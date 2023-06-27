CHICAGO — A man is clinging to life after being found with a gunshot wound to the head on a Bronzeville sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Ave. on Chicago’s South Side.

The victim, believed to be 30-35 years of age, was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Area One Detectives are investigating.