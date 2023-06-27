CHICAGO — A man is clinging to life after being found with a gunshot wound to the head on a Bronzeville sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Ave. on Chicago’s South Side.

The victim, believed to be 30-35 years of age, was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Area One Detectives are investigating.