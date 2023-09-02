Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man died after being shot in Englewood on Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police say the man, who had been shot in the chest, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 58th Street just before 2:50 p.m.

According to police, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers have not yet identified the slain man and say no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and the detectives say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.