CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was found shot dead on a sidewalk in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body near the 1200 block of West 73rd Place around 6:48 a.m.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.