CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead in an alley in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood overnight, police said.

According to Chicago police, a person was found shot dead in an alley near the 1100 block of East 81st Place around 12:11 a.m.

Police said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.