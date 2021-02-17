Man found guilty in Englewood ATM theft attempt during unrest

CHICAGO — A man has been found guilty in federal court for conspiring to steal cash from an ATM in Chicago during civil unrest last spring.

The U.S. Attorney Office for the Northern District of Illinois says on the night of June 1, 38-year-old Rickie Foy, of Chicago, and several others attempted to break into a Bank of America ATM located in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Foy and others tried to gain access to the machine for nearly 10 minutes but were unsuccessful.

Chicago Police eventually arrived at the scene and arrested Foy and two others after a foot chase.

Foy was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank theft and could serve up to five years in federal prison.

The remaining pair were charged with participating in the conspiracy. They pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.