CHICAGO —A deadly shooting is under investigation on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed robbery around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 7800 block of South Laflin.

The man was found inside a vehicle in an alleyway with gunshot wounds to the back and face, according to investigators.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.