CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death in a bedroom of a home on the city’s South Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times,

Around 3:25 a.m. Thursday, police said a 27-year-old man was in the bedroom of a home in the 7500 block of South Indiana Avenue with another person, when he was shot in the head.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The other person with him was taken in for questioning, according to police.