CHICAGO — A man was found dead in a car that was on fire in the city’s Austin neighborhood overnight.

According to police, they found a car in an alley near the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard that was on fire. Police reportedly found an unidentified man in the driver’s seat who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle relayed to officers that they were driving southbound in the alley when they heard shots fired and the driver reserved and struck a pole.

The vehicle then caught fire and the passenger was able to exit the vehicle before it caught fire.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.