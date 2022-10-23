CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed by a known individual inside a home in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to reports, a 30-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a known individual inside of a home at the 5100 block of West Austa Boulevard around 3:26 a.m. when he was stabbed.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one stab wound to his left thigh. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say this was a domestic-related incident and thy are currently questioning a person of interest.