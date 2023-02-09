CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed while intervening in an attempted attack in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood late Wednesday night.

According to police, a man and woman were on a sidewalk near the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road around 11:41 p.m. when a woman approached them with a knife but the individuals were not injured.

Police say the man attempted to intervene in a physical altercation when the woman produced a knife and began stabbing him in the chest.

The man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is ongoing investigating and police are investigating the incident.