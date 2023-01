CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during physical altercation with another man in Washington Heights Wednesday night.

The incident took place at the near 10000 block of South Winston Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

The man got into a physical altercation with another individual who then produced a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is an individual in custody and police are investigating the incident.