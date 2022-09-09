CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman is injured following a shooting in downtown Chicago.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of East Grand Avenue in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood.

Police said the 27-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were driving when a silver truck approached them and someone inside opened fire.

The victims fled, but the silver truck followed them from the city’s West Side towards downtown. Once downtown, someone inside the silver truck continued firing shots at the victims.

The man was shot multiple times in the torso and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The woman was shot in the back and transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.