CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car and fired shots at him.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.