CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old man sitting inside a home on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West 69th Street. Police said the 19-year-old was inside a residence when someone outside fired multiple rounds, striking the man multiple times in the torso.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.