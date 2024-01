CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West 24th Street. Police said a 29-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat when shots were fired.

He was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.