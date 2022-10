CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the city’s South Deering neighborhood on Far South Side Thursday morning.

The 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car near the 2900 block of East 126th Street around 5:46 a.m. when shots were fired.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.