CHICAGO — A male adult is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2:10 p.m. in the 7100 block of S. Eberhart in the area of Greater Grand Crossing. The male victim was inside a vehicle when someone approached and shot the male adult in the chest.

The shooting victim crashed into a nearby vehicle in the 7200 block of S. Eberhart.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. The age of the shooting victim is unknown, police added.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.