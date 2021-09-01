Authorities: Man transporting family member to school shot, killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A man has died following a shooting Wednesday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the 33-year-old man was inside his car and stopped in traffic in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police said an unknown man exited a vehicle, approached the man and shot him multiple times.

The person with the gun fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a juvenile was inside the car at the time of the shooting but was not injured. Chicago fire said the man was transporting a family member to school at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released a description of the person with the gun.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

