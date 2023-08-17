CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot while driving after a gunman opened fire into his vehicle on the city’s Far North Side.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Glenlake in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said a man, believed to be in his late 20s, was driving his car when an unknown man approached and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

According to police, the victim then crashed into another vehicle before coming to a stop.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said two handguns were recovered inside the vehicle.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.