CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

The man was driving on the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a white Jeep fired shots.

The man was shot in the back and drove himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.