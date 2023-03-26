CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot while driving in South Lawndale early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was driving southbound near the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 2:00 a.m. when shots were fired into his vehicle.

Police say he sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police reports state that while officers were responding to the incident, they encountered a group of individuals at which time one of them threw an object at an officer and struck his head.

An emergency call was made for more officers and the group fled the scene.

The officer who was injured was transported to a local hospital in good condition for observation.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating.