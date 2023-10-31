CHICAGO — Chicago police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the city’s East Side.

Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 9900 Block of S. Ave.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No other injuries have been reported.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.