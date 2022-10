CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the abdomen inside a home south of the city’s Ashburn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot at the 4600 block of 87th Street around 2:05 a.m. by another man who fled on foot.

The man was transported to Crist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and police are still investigating the incident.