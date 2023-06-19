CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight inside a fast-food restaurant on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 11600 block of South Halsted. Police said the 32-year-old was in the vestibule of the restaurant and was involved in a physical altercation with another man who pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The 32-year-old was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.