CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot at Hotel Lincoln in the city’s Old Town Triangle neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to police, the 35-year-old man was in a physical altercation with another man at a hotel lounge at the 1800 block of North Clark Street around 1:21 a.m. The other man shot the 35-year-old man in the chest.

Police say he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.