CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot at Seward Park in the city’s Near North Side Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk at the 300 block of West Division Street around 5:22 a.m. when an unknown person started to engage in a verbal altercation, police say. He then fired shots at the man.

The man, 38, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Police say they were doing compressions on him as he was transported into the ambulance.

There is no one in custody

There was no additional information provided and police are still investigating.