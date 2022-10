CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the chest by another man in the Loop late Saturday night.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were in a physical altercation near the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m. when the man, 24, produced a gun and shot the other man on the chest.

The 38-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man, 24, was taken into custody and transported to Rush University Medical Center for minor injuries.