CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the armpit while he was driving near West Loop Sunday night.

According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving in a car heading westbound around the 1900 West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. when unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at him and fled.

Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit and crashed into a bus stop.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the incident.