CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot following an altercation with a FOID card holder in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of South May on the South Side. Police said a 76-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man that became physical.

The 76-year-old, who has a FOID card, discharged his weapon and struck the man in the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 76-year-old was taken into custody and transported to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in good condition for evaluation.

Area One Detectives are investigating.