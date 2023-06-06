A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with a person inside a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of South Dorchester. Police said the man was walking when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots at the man.

According to police, the man returned fire and was shot in the stomach. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.