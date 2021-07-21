Man fatally shot during attempted South Side home invasion

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot during an attempted home invasion on the South Side.

Two armed masked men forced their way into a home on the 9500 block of South Calhoun Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The homeowner and two other people got into a physical confrontation with the home invaders. Chicago police said that’s when a gun went off and one of the invaders was killed. The other ran away and hasn’t been caught.

One of the three people who were in the house was hit in the arm. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was stabilized.

The investigation is ongoing.