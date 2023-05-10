CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot during an argument outside a fast food restaurant on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 71st Place. Police said a man was arguing with another man in front of a fast food restaurant, when the offender fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.